Manatapu have released a new EP called Rastaċċun.

It features four new songs and is a continuation of the two previously-released singles. The songs were mostly written during the pandemic and are all inspired by the sense of disorientation that most people were feeling and the lost state everyone was in.

The EP will be accompanied by the release of a video for one of the songs, Pitito Man, featuring ska rhythms. The rest of the songs on the album (Shulama, Muftieħ and the title track Rastaċċun) will be released as music videos subsequently during this year.

The EP is multinational featuring lyrics in Maltese, English, Spanish and French, while the genres of music encompass folk, ska, reggae, and punk.

“The listeners will start their journey with a sense of void when they listen to the first few notes of the EP, but as each song progresses the journey will lead to a triumphant ending,” promised Tete, one of Manatapu’s vocalists.

The EP was recorded and produced by David Depasquale at Spinesplitter and the accompanying video is made out of footage from various concerts during these last two years, shot by Jesse Pass (ROKKR Media) and Petter.

Rastaċċun can be streamed on all digital media platforms like Spotify and iTunes, local radio stations, and on https://www.manatapu.com.mt. The music video is also available on the same site or https://watch.manatapu.com.mt/pitito-man.