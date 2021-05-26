Having gone slightly silent during the pandemic, Manatapu was busy in the studio writing new material.

Now that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, Manatapu is back just in time for summer with the release of a single dedicated to all the frontliners that worked (and are still working) so hard during this pandemic.

The single is called Keep on Fighting and is about our day-to-day battles that bring out our inner warriors.

Manatapu's new single.

Deep down, we are all aware that this battle is not over but the courage and resilience that make us human will keep us going.

This is the second single released from the upcoming EP, which will be launched when mass event restrictions are eased.

The lyrics of this reggae ska tune are written in three languages (French, Spanish, and English), as are most Manatapu songs.

"We wanted to give something back to the frontliners who worked day and night to keep us safe. The best thing was to write a song in their honour," said Dario, guitarist of the band.



The single was recorded and produced by David Depasquale at Spinesplitter and comes also with the release of an accompanying video, directed and produced by Jesse Pass (ROKKR Media).

Manatapu are: Dario (Guitars/Vox), Pupa (Vox), Tete (Vox), James (Bass), Ryan (Drums), Linos (Guitars), Liksu (Keys), Luca (Sax).

Keep on fighting can be streamed on all digital media platforms like Spotify and iTunes, local radio stations, and on https://www.manatapu.com.mt.

The music video is also available on the same site or https://watch.manatapu.com.mt/keep-on-fighting.

E-mail contact@manatapu.com for more information.