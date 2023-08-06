Mikel Arteta has challenged big-spending Arsenal to deliver a statement of intent ahead of the Premier League season when they face treble winners Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Arteta’s side have their sights set on dethroning City as they look to avenge last season’s painful collapse in the title race.

Fuelled by a spending spree of more than £200 million ($254 million) on England midfielder Declan Rice, Germany forward Kai Havertz and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, Arsenal have an early opportunity to show they are equipped to end City’s three-year reign as champions.

Arsenal finished five points behind Pep Guardiola’s men despite holding an eight-point lead in April and Gunners boss Arteta knows this weekend’s glamour friendly at Wembley offers an opportunity to lay down a marker.

