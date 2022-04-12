Manchester City captain Fernandinho shocked manager Pep Guardiola by saying Tuesday he planned to leave the English champions at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old former Brazil international, who has won four Premier League titles since joining City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, revealed his intentions at a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Atletico Madrid.

Fernandinho, asked if he would like to extend his stay at the Etihad for another year, replied: “No, I want to play regularly. I will go back to Brazil. I decided with my family, which is the most important for me.”

