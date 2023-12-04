Manchester City were charged by the Football Association on Monday over their players’ behaviour in the final moments of their 3-3 draw against Tottenham at the weekend.

Several City stars, including an irate Erling Haaland, surrounded referee Simon Hooper after he failed to play advantage in the closing moments of a thrilling Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Haaland was fouled but shrugged off the challenge from Emerson Royal to play Jack Grealish through on goal, only for Hooper to pull play back to award the hosts a free-kick, having apparently already waved play on.

Haaland continued to voice his anger as he left the field after the final whistle and he kept up his protests after the game by reposting a clip of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, with the comment “Wtf”, which is offensive slang.

