Rodri believes winning the UEFA Super Cup for the first time on Wednesday is another chance to put Manchester City “on the map in Europe” after ending their long wait to lift the Champions League.

The Spanish midfielder was the hero in Istanbul just over two months ago when City beat Inter 1-0 to become European champions for the first time.

Sevilla stand in City’s way of another European trophy in Athens after the Spaniards lifted their seventh Europa League in 17 years back in May.

“Tomorrow, we have another chance to put City on the map in Europe again. That’s what we want,” said Rodri, who won the 2018 Super Cup with Atletico Madrid.

