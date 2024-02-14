Pep Guardiola is sweating over Jack Grealish’s fitness after the Manchester City winger limped off during his side’s Champions League win against FC Copenhagen.

Grealish was substituted with a groin problem in the first half of the holders’ 3-1 victory in the last 16 first leg in Denmark on Tuesday.

City playmaker Bernardo Silva also came off with an ankle knock, but it was Grealish’s injury that caused the most concern for City boss Guardiola.

“He wanted to continue but we didn’t want to make the damage even worse. We’ll make tests on Wednesday,” Guardiola said.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com