Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave the treble winners to join Barcelona on a free transfer, according to reports on Wednesday.

Gundogan is believed to have been offered a three-year deal by Barcelona and is expected to complete his move to the Spanish champions when his City contract expires at the end of June.

City were reported to have been willing to give their 32-year-old captain a new one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

But Gundogan’s impending move to the Camp Nou was revealed on the same day City agreed a £30 million ($38 million) deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com