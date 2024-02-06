Phil Foden said he is in his best form for some time after scoring a hat-trick to help Manchester City up to second in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Brentford.

The England international has now netted 14 times this season and is enjoying playing more centrally than he has in the past under Pep Guardiola.

“Really delighted with my performances, delighted with the way I’m playing,” Foden told Sky Sports.

“Playing more inside, where I want to play, as well. (It is the) best form I’ve had in a City shirt for a long time, consistently.”

Victory took City to within two points of leaders Liverpool and with a game in hand to come.

