Diego Simeone conceded on Monday that Manchester City have “better” players than Atletico Madrid but said Chelsea’s Champions League success last year shows his team can still reach the semi-finals.

Atletico are the underdogs heading into the first leg in Manchester on Tuesday but Simeone’s side have history for upsetting the odds, not least when they defeated Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in 2016.

“I have no doubt Manchester city have extraordinary players,” Simeone said in a press conference. “They have better players than us, but there are two games to play.

