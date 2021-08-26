Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, SkySports News is reporting.

Ronaldo is out of contract next summer and Juventus want to sell him to save on the £500,000 a week wages they pay him plus tax, the report says.

Ronaldo is willing to leave and his agent Jorge Mendes has been looking for a club who are willing to pay a £25m transfer fee for the 36-year-old and take on his wages.

But Juventus want at least £21.4m (€25m) as a transfer fee and no formal offer has been made yet.

