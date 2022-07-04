Manchester City have signed Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips in a £45 million deal ($53 million), the Premier League champions confirmed on Monday.

City agreed an initial fee of £42 million for the England international, with a further £3 million to be added in potential bonuses.

Phillips, who has signed a six-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s side, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City.”

Guardiola has picked Phillips to bolster his midfield after the departure of long-serving Brazilian Fernandinho at the end of last season.

City negotiated a deal in principle to sign Phillips in June and the transfer has now been officially completed.

Phillips, who came through the youth ranks at Leeds, moves to the Etihad Stadium after making 235 appearances for his hometown club over the past eight seasons.

