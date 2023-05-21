Manchester City’s domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola has made a mockery of the Premier League’s claim to be more competitive than Europe’s other top leagues.

City sealed a fifth title in six seasons on Saturday with three games to spare, having ultimately seen off Arsenal’s challenge to win the league for the first time in 19 years with ease.

Their dominance looks remarkably like that of Bayern Munich in Germany or Paris Saint-Germain in France, despite a clutch of hugely wealthy rivals in England.

Guardiola’s men can enhance their case to be considered one of the all-time great teams in the coming weeks by matching the achievement of Manchester United’s treble winners of 1998/99 by adding the Champions League and FA Cup.

But they have turned the world’s richest league into a one-horse race.

