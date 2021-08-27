A British court on Friday remanded Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in custody after he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court in north west England to face accusations brought by three complainants.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

The France international wore a red hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms as he stood in the dock to hear the charges, speaking to confirm his name, age and address.

