Manchester United will face bitter rivals Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals after a dramatic 2-0 win at Everton, while Tottenham joined them in the last four with victory against Stoke on Wednesday.

United dominated for long periods of their quarter-final at Goodison Park, but it took until the 88th minute before Edinson Cavani broke the deadlock.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker’s fourth goal for United since joining on a free transfer in October came at the same venue where he opened his account for the club last month.

