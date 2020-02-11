The Manchester United Supporters’ Club Malta, the oldest supporters club of the Premier League giants in the world, celebrated its 61st anniversary earlier this month.

As is now customary for the local supporter’s club, another milestone event is on the horizon, with the confirmation that a contingent from Manchester United Academy will visit Malta for one week starting from May 26, 2020.

The Academy, now under the guidance of former Manchester United player Nicky Butt as Head of First Team Development, and Nick Cox as Head of the Academy, will be sending a contingent of 18 players from Under 15, and six coaches from the Academy.

The team will be participating in an international tournament, which will be held in Malta between May 29 and 31, which will see the participation, amongst others, of Manchester United, four local clubs, and a number of other foreign teams which will be announced shortly.

This football tournament is being organised in conjunction with local soccer school Know How Soccer, under the guidance of coach Marko Glumac.

The Manchester United team will also be spending a couple of days in Gozo and playing a friendly match against the Gozo Under 15 team, which visit is being supported by the Gozo Football Association.

This year’s arrival of the Manchester United academy follows another visit in 2009 when the U18 team had visited the island and played a friendly match versus Hibernians at Hibs Ground.

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, both still relative unknowns at the time, were part of the squad that played in Malta.

This visit is so far supported by Know How Soccer, Gozo Football Association, Airmalta, and Grand Hotel & Spa Gozo.

Anyone interested to know more about this visit is to send an email to info@manutd-malta.com