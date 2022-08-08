Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, SkySports News is reporting.

However, personal terms still need to be negotiated with his mother Veronique, who is also his agent.

Rabiot, who joined Juventus as a free agent in the summer of 2019, is in the final year of his contract and has fallen out of favour at the Italian giants.

Juventus are satisfied with letting Rabiot, who has only one year left on his contract, leave the club this summer.

United’s primary midfield transfer target this summer has been Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but they have been keeping alternative options “warm” after being frustrated in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Click here for full story