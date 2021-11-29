Manchester United announced on Monday they had appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The 63-year-old German joins from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development.
At the end of the season Rangnick will take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford for a further two years.
He takes over from first-team coach Michael Carrick, who has been in caretaker charge for two matches since Solskjaer was sacked just over a week ago following a poor run of results.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us