Manchester United and Aston Villa are the latest Premier League clubs to be affected by outbreaks of coronavirus cases, according to reports on Sunday.

United’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Tuesday is in doubt after multiple positive cases were detected among players and staff on Sunday morning, the BBC reported.

All the players involved had tested negative ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 win at Norwich.

Training was switched to non-contact, individual drills outside to prevent further spread of the virus.

