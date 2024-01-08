Manchester United eased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag by ensuring there was no FA Cup third round shock in a 2-0 win at League One Wigan on Monday.

Diogo Dalot’s first-half strike and a controversial penalty from Bruno Fernandes secured United’s first away win since November.

The Red Devils were also handed a favourable fourth round draw against either non-league Eastleigh or Newport County of League Two in Monday’s draw.

This competition represents United’s final shot at silverware this season and could prove a lifeline for Ten Hag with his side struggling in the Premier League and already dumped out of Europe.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.