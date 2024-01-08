Manchester United eased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag by ensuring there was no FA Cup third round shock in a 2-0 win at League One Wigan on Monday.

Diogo Dalot’s first-half strike and a controversial penalty from Bruno Fernandes secured United’s first away win since November.

The Red Devils were also handed a favourable fourth round draw against either non-league Eastleigh or Newport County of League Two in Monday’s draw.

This competition represents United’s final shot at silverware this season and could prove a lifeline for Ten Hag with his side struggling in the Premier League and already dumped out of Europe.

