Manchester United blew a first half lead for the third consecutive game as Che Adams’ strike earned Southampton a deserved 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho’s first Premier League goal at home rewarded a bright start from Ralf Rangnick’s men.

Yet the Red Devils again failed to build on their lead and were punished when Adams slotted in off the inside of the post two minutes into the second half.

A point edges United level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.

But Arsenal are just a point behind with two games in hand, while Tottenham have played three fewer games and are four points back.

