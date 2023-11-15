Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold is set to leave the Premier League club, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe on the brink of buying a 25 per cent stake, reports said Wednesday.

Arnold, 52, replaced Ed Woodward as United’s top executive in February last year.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group is expected to pay about £1.25 billion ($1.56 billion) for a minority stake in the Old Trafford club, while also acquiring significant control over footballing operations.

The BBC said the deal was expected to be ratified during the current international break, possibly as early as this week.

Arnold oversaw the appointment of current manager Erik ten Hag in 2022, who last season ended the club’s six-year trophy drought.

