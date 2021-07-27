Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign France defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to several British media reports.
Varane had been a longstanding target for United, who last week completed the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho from German club Borussia Dortmund for a reported £73 million ($100 million).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now closing in on the signing of Real centre-back Varane, having agreed a deal worth a reported £34million rising to £42million with add-ons.
The 28-year-old Varane, a 2018 World Cup winner, has one season left on his contract at the Bernabeu.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us