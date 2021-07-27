Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign France defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to several British media reports.

Varane had been a longstanding target for United, who last week completed the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho from German club Borussia Dortmund for a reported £73 million ($100 million).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now closing in on the signing of Real centre-back Varane, having agreed a deal worth a reported £34million rising to £42million with add-ons.

The 28-year-old Varane, a 2018 World Cup winner, has one season left on his contract at the Bernabeu.

