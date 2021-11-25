Ralf Rangnick is close to finalising a deal to become Manchester United’s interim manager as they seek a replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it was widely reported on Thursday.

The Premier League giants have identified the German, 63, who is currently head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, as a potential short-term successor to the Norwegian.

Michael Carrick took charge of the side for Tuesday’s Champions League win at Villarreal, which secured progress to the knockout stages, but the club want to bring in a more experienced figure until the end of the season.

United are planning to make a permanent appointment at the end of the campaign, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino strongly linked to the job.

