Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Friday Casemiro is keen to leave the European champions as Manchester United close in on the Brazilian international.

According to the BBC and The Athletic, United are set to pay an initial 60 million euros (£51 million, $61 million) plus a further 10 million euros in add-ons for the 30-year-old.

“I spoke with him this morning. He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity and I and the club understand that,” said Ancelotti

“For what Casemiro has done for this club and the person that he is, we have to respect his wishes. Now there are negotiations, nothing is official and he remains a Real Madrid player, but his desire is to leave.

“If that happens and there is an agreement, we have the resources to replace him.”

Click here for full story