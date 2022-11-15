Manchester United said on Monday they were “considering their response” to an interview given by star forward Cristiano Ronaldo where he said he felt “betrayed” by the club.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a peripheral figure on the field for United since Erik ten Hag took charge as manager in May.

Ronaldo was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month, but had returned to the side in recent weeks and even captained the Red Devils in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.

However, the 37-year-old was absent from the squad in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Fulham in United’s last match before a six-week break for the World Cup.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said of Ten Hag in an interview on Sunday with the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show.

