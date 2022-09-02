Former Manchester United midfielder and cult hero Park Ji-sung has been named as the technical director at South Korea’s reigning champions.

The 41-year-old was last December named a youth coach at Queens Park Rangers in England’s second tier and has also worked as a consultant at top K League side Jeonbuk Motors.

Jeonbuk said that in his new, elevated role at the club he will help oversee youth teams and handle transfers.

“With the transition, Park’s managerial capacity will be greatly expanded,” Jeonbuk said in a statement.

Park played for Manchester United for seven seasons, winning the Champions League and four Premier League titles, before moving to QPR as a player.

