Manchester United could be without Rasmus Hojlund for a critical Champions League trip to Galatasaray, while Christian Eriksen will be sidelined for a month in the latest injury blow to the Red Devils.

Despite Hojlund's five goals in four Champions League appearances for the club, United are on the brink of elimination ahead of their visit to Istanbul on November 29.

United are hoping the 20-year-old will return before the end of the month after suffering a muscle strain late on in Saturday's 1-0 win over Luton.

Eriksen had to be replaced early on in the same game and will be sidelined for longer due to a knee problem.

