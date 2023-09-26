Manchester United kept the critics at bay as they cruised into the League Cup fourth round with a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

United boss Erik ten Hag and his players have been under fire after a disappointing start to the season.

But, following Saturday’s narrow Premier League victory at Burnley, they secured a second successive win to ease the pressure at least a little.

Alejandro Garnacho put them ahead in the first half and Casemiro doubled the lead before the interval, with Anthony Martial sealing the victory after the break.

When United lifted the League Cup in February to end a six-year trophy drought, it was seen as the start of a new era of success at Old Trafford.

