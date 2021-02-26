Manchester United and Milan will face off in the last 16 of the Europa League after being paired together in Friday’s draw in Nyon.

United, who beat Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round, will face the seven-time European champions in a two-legged encounter after they squeezed past Red Star Belgrade on away goals.

The tie will pit Zlatan Ibrahimovic against his former club in United, where he won the 2017 edition of the Europa League.

LAST 16 DRAW

Ajax vs Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada vs Molde

Two-legged ties will be played on March 11 and March 18, with kick-off times split between 1755 GMT and 2000 GMT.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta