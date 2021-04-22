Manchester United fans breached security at their club’s training ground on Thursday as they protested against the Glazer family for the owners’ role in the failed European Super League plot.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to speak to around 20 supporters after they blocked both entrances to the Carrington headquarters.

The protestors unfurled banners that read “51% MUFC 20”, “We decide when you play” and “Glazer out”.

The 51 per cent is a reference to fans holding the majority of voting rights at a club, which is commonplace in German football.

