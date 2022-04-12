Manchester United fans are planning a protest against the Glazer family, the owners of the English football giants, on Saturday.

A supporters’ group called ‘The 1958’ has organised a protest march that will end at United’s Old Trafford ground before the start of the Premier League game with Norwich.

The 1958, trying to rally support for the march, tweeted that “the club’s a mess so we need to act and raise awareness again” and said Saturday’s demonstration would be the “start of the constant, relentless, peaceful and legal protests” against the Glazers rather than “another Liverpool”.

In April of last year, some United fans stormed the club’s Carrington training base and many more then broke into Old Trafford before a behind-closed-doors Premier League game against arch-rivals Liverpool, forcing the fixture to be postponed.

