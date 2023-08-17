Manchester United said Wednesday they are working “through the final stages” of an internal investigation before deciding whether Mason Greenwood will return to playing for the club.

The 21-year-old forward has been suspended by the Premier League giants since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing criminal charges, including attempted rape and sexual assault, until the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for England and Wales announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

The CPS said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in their decision to stop the case against him.

