Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said winning trophies is the standard that should be demanded at Old Trafford after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Wednesday and 5-0 on aggregate to reach the League Cup final.

Anthony Martial and Fred scored the goals for Ten Hag’s men in the final 17 minutes of the semi-final, second leg as United set up a meeting with Newcastle at Wembley on February 26.

Three managers have left the club since United last won a trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

But Ten Hag is now just one game away from ending that drought in his first season in charge.

“I think we have a good squad so we have to demand and control the high standards,” said the Dutchman. “You have to bring that every game.

