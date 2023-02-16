Prospective new owners of Manchester United have until Friday to reveal their interest in buying one of the world’s biggest clubs, with the British press reporting a bid from Qatar which, if successful, will send shockwaves through European football.

United’s current American owners, the Glazer family, opened the door to fresh investment in the English giants in November, either in the form of a minority stake or a full takeover.

Deeply unpopular with supporters since they saddled the club with huge debts in a £790 million ($961m) leveraged takeover in 2005, the Glazers are ready to cash out their chips at an enormous profit.

According to reports, they are seeking £6 billion for the three-time European champions, which would smash the record fee for a football club set by Chelsea last year.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt