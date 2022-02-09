Manchester United dropped out of the Premier League’s top four after a damaging 1-1 draw against struggling Burnley, while Newcastle boosted their survival bid with a crucial 3-1 win against Everton on Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick’s side slipped down to fifth place after Jay Rodriguez cancelled out Paul Pogba’s opener at Turf Moor.

West Ham moved up to fourth, one point ahead of United, after a 1-0 win against second bottom Watford at the London Stadium.

But their match was overshadowed by David Moyes’ controversial decision to select Kurt Zouma just hours after the French defender was forced to apologise when a video emerged of him kicking and slapping his cat.

With Cristiano Ronaldo left on the bench for 68 minutes, Manchester United were made to pay for not making more of a dominant first half after Pogba put them in front with a thunderous strike from the edge of the area in the 18th minute.

