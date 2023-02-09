Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Qatari investors as speculation intensifies over the future ownership of the Premier League giants ahead of a deadline for bids.
The American Glazer family, who completed their takeover of the 20-times English champions in 2005, announced in November that they were open to a sale or investment.
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos company officially joined the race to buy the club last month – the only bidder to publicly declare an interest so far.
Potential buyers are understood to have until February 17 to table offers.
