Manchester United are keen to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, SkySports News reported on Wednesday.
United have made signing a new partner for Harry Maguire a priority this summer and Romero is high on a list of potential options including Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.
Romero is currently on loan at Atalanta from Juventus and has enjoyed a very impressive season under the charge of Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta.
