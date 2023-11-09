Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his side are due a turnaround in fortune after collapsing to a 4-3 defeat at FC Copenhagen that left the Red Devils close to exiting the Champions League.

United led 2-0 inside half an hour in the Danish capital after Rasmus Hojlund struck twice against his former club.

But a red card for Marcus Rashford after a VAR review on 42 minutes changed the course of the game.

Copenhagen made the most of 13 added minutes at the end of the first half to level through Mohamed Elyounoussi and a Diogo Goncalves penalty.

Bruno Fernandes restored United’s lead from the penalty spot, but the Danish champions struck twice in the final 10 minutes through Lukas Lerager and 17-year-old Roony Bardghji to secure their first Champions League win since 2016.

