Erik ten Hag is happy with Manchester United’s progress following a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford but warned against complacency after detecting a slight drop in standards against the Cherries.

United are level on points with third-placed Newcastle after Tuesday’s win at Old Trafford and just one behind Manchester City, who face Chelsea on Thursday ahead of a Manchester derby at Old Trafford on January 14.

“I think it (United’s form) is really strong but it will only stay strong if we do our jobs, give 100 percent in every situation,” said Ten Hag.

“I had the feeling (in the) second half some had the feeling the game is gone and the game is never gone.

“We saw the reaction of the opponent (Bournemouth), they still believed in it and if they got back to 2-1 they are back in the game.”

