Cristiano Ronaldo admits Manchester United need time to hit their stride after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spending spree.

Ronaldo returned for a second spell with United after leaving Juventus in a blockbuster transfer in August.

The 36-year-old striker wasn’t the only high-profile signing made by United boss Solskjaer in the close season.

France World Cup winner Raphael Varane arrived from Real Madrid to bolster the centre of United’s defence, while England forward Jadon Sancho was lured from Borussia Dortmund.

United have yet to string together a consistent run despite their influx of top-class talent.

