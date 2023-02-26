Manchester United will aim to end their six-year trophy drought when Erik ten Hag’s resurgent side face Newcastle in Sunday’s League Cup final, while the Magpies’ Saudi-funded revolution could produce the club’s first major prize since 1969.

As underachieving members of English football’s aristocracy in recent years, United hope the showpiece at Wembley can serve as a long-awaited rebirth.

However, revelling in their role as nouveau riche irritants to the Premier League’s established powers, Newcastle believe the final can serve as concrete proof they are now a force to be reckoned with.

United haven’t won a major trophy since the 2017 Europa League, a prize they claimed just weeks after beating Southampton in their most recent League Cup final appearance.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt