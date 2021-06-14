Manchester United have pencilled a friendly in Malta on August 3, reports in the UK said on Monday.

The Times of Malta earlier this year had reported that the English champions were in talks with the Malta Tourism Authority over the possibility of bringing their first-team squad for a pre-season training on the islands.

A report on the United journal said: “Manchester United are due to play a friendly in Malta, with the date now pencilled in for August 3, but the game could be staged behind closed doors.”

Earlier, this year the Times of Malta had reported that the Malta Tourism Authority are currently working on plans to bring over to Malta English Premier League giants Manchester United on a pre-season training camp.

