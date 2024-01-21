Manchester United on Saturday confirmed they had appointed Omar Berrada as the club’s new CEO, poaching him from bitter local rivals Manchester City.

“Manchester United is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as its new CEO,” said a statement from the Old Trafford club.

“The club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar’s appointment represents the first step on this journey.

“It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club.”

