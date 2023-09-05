Manchester United face another personnel headache following allegations of assault made against winger Antony just two weeks after the club decided to part ways with Mason Greenwood.

The Brazil star has been dropped from the national squad for World Cup qualifying games following the allegations by an ex-girlfriend and all eyes are on how the Old Trafford club will react.

The Red Devils announced last month that forward Greenwood, arrested in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online, would leave the club by mutual agreement.

The two cases add to an uneasy start to the Premier League season for United.

