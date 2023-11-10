Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven are set to meet on our shores during a friendly match come January.

The two European sides are planning a short training camp in Malta during their winter break with the English side expected to make a five-day stay between January 3 and 8.

A return for the Red Devils to Malta comes following a friendly against Birkirkara women last January. The team that brought with it the likes of England international Alex Russo, is said to be heading back to the Island after expressing their delight with the local facilities and kind welcome they had received last year.

