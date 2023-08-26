Manchester United hit back from conceding twice in the first four minutes to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Saturday as Arsenal dropped points for the first time this season in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Fulham.

The Gunners slip up allowed north London rivals Tottenham to remain top of the table on goal difference after they won 2-0 at Bournemouth.

United were looking to kickstart their season after losing 2-0 to Tottenham last weekend, but could not have got off to a worse start at Old Trafford.

Taiwo Awoniyi burst clear from a United corner to score for the seventh consecutive Premier League game after 90 seconds.

