Manchester United on Thursday announced a net loss of £115.5 million ($130.4 million, 132.2 million euros) for the 2021/22 season even though revenues rose to £583 million as coronavirus restrictions eased.
The financial year to June 30, 2022 also brought a 22 per cent rise in debt and a 19 per cent increase in wages.
The 20-time English champions’ net debt increased from £419.5 million in 2021 to £514.9 million.
United attributed the rise in debt mainly to the fall of the pound which increased the value of US dollar borrowings.
Click here for full story
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us