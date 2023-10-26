Manchester United on Thursday reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4 million ($784 million) for the year ending June 30, 2023.

It is 11 percent up on the preceding year and beats the previous record of £627 million set by United in 2019, but the 20-time English champions still reported a loss of £42.1 million.

The record earnings come despite the fact United played in the Europa League, rather than the more lucrative Champions League, last season.

During the 2022/23 campaign the men’s team finished third in the Premier League and won the League Cup, ending a six-year trophy drought.

The women’s team finished second in the Women’s Super League and were runners-up in the FA Cup.

