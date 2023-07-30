Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial £64 million to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United are understood to have agreed a fee of £64 million ($82 million) for Hojlund, with a further £8 million in add-ons.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.