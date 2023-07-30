Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial £64 million to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United are understood to have agreed a fee of £64 million ($82 million) for Hojlund, with a further £8 million in add-ons.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

